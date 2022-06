Nominations are now being accepted for county committee elections by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency (FSA). Committees are made up of three to 11 individuals that are elected to serve three-year terms in their local administrative areas (LAA). The last day to file a nomination with FSA is August 1. Committee members play an essential role in guiding the day-to-day operations of FSA and help with the implementation of federal farm programs at a local level.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO