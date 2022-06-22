Ramp closure scheduled for SB I-29 to NB I-35 June 28

Amy Jo Muehler, 49, of rural Cole Camp, MO, formerly of Norborne, MO, died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Concordia, MO, with Rev. Michael Pottschmidt and Rev. Andrew Lehenbauer officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Graveside services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Hankinson, ND. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Saint Paul Lutheran High School in Concordia, MO in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.

CONCORDIA, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO