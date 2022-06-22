ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Ramp closure scheduled for SB I-29 to NB I-35 June 28

By KMZU Staff
 4 days ago

CLAY COUNTY – The southbound Interstate 29 to northbound Interstate 35 ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, for shoulder repairs, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation....

Lane closure scheduled for portion of northbound I-35 June 27-29

CLAY COUNTY – MoDOT Kansas City will be completing bridge work as part of the I-35 and 19th Street interchange project in Kearney this week that will require the CLOSURE of the left lane of northbound Interstate 35 from approximately mile marker 24.2 to MO Route 92. This closure will be in place beginning at 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. daily from Monday, June 27 through Wednesday, June 29. Motorists should expect delays in the area. All work is weather permitting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Lloyd Brent Pate

Lloyd Brent Pate, 61, of Grain Valley, Missouri formerly of Odessa, MO passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas surrounded by family. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Ralph...
ODESSA, MO
Amy Jo Muehler

Amy Jo Muehler, 49, of rural Cole Camp, MO, formerly of Norborne, MO, died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Concordia, MO, with Rev. Michael Pottschmidt and Rev. Andrew Lehenbauer officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Graveside services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Hankinson, ND. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Saint Paul Lutheran High School in Concordia, MO in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
CONCORDIA, MO

