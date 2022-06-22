Los Alamos Police Blotter: June 16-21, 2022

On the job in White Rock is Library Specialist Monique Archbold assisting Clare Montoya Valdez, 5, Wednesday at the White Rock Branch Library with the question of the week: How many steps do you take to get from where you’re standing to your favorite section of the library? Young patrons of the library are to count their steps then write the number on the paper with a foot on it and add it to the poster to get a candy or sticker. Archbold has worked at the library for seven years. Many activities are in full swing at the White Rock and Los Alamos libraries including a Summer Reading Program that runs through July 30. For information on all activities, visit www.losalamosnm.us or call 505.662.8265 for the White Rock branch or 505.662.8250 for Los Alamos Mesa Library. #worklosalamos, #wherediscoveriesaremade. Photo by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com.

WHITE ROCK, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO