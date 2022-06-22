COVID-19 vaccines now available for young children in Laramie and Albany counties

Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child’s COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3 at Children’s National Hospital in Washington. Associated Press Carolyn Kaster

CHEYENNE – Public and private health offices in Laramie and Albany counties are now providing COVID-19 vaccines to children 6 months to 4 years old after the federal government approved the shots last week.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use Friday of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children in that age group and the Moderna vaccine for children 6 months to 17 years old. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed the authorization with an official recommendation of the vaccines Saturday.

If you go

COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 in Laramie County:

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is offering a walk-in clinic, open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 100 Central Ave. in Cheyenne.

The Cheyenne Children’s Clinic at 4116 Laramie St. in Cheyenne will offer a weekly vaccine clinic from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Thursday starting July 7. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 307-635-7961.

Kasey Mullins, the health department’s nursing director, said the department received 100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 6 months to 4 years, 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years and 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine for children ages 6 to 17.

Mullins said the department will get more vaccine doses as needed and will also distribute doses to its community partners.

According to Cheyenne Regional Public Information Officer Kathryn Baker, the clinic will also offer the vaccine to other children and adults, not just children under 5.

Laramie

In Albany County, Ivinson Medical Group and Laramie Pediatrics will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to children under 5.

However, IMG Practice Administrator Colleen Lang said IMG has not received its doses of the vaccine yet and is not sure when the shipment will come in. Lang said once the shipment arrives, IMG’s pediatric groups will likely plan after-hours events to administer the vaccines, and anyone can schedule a regular nurse visit to receive the vaccine as well.

Laramie Pediatrics is also accepting vaccine appointments for all children under 5. Anyone wanting the vaccine does not have to be a current patient of Laramie Pediatrics. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1252 North 22nd St. Suite B in Laramie. Appointments can be made by calling 307-745-3704.

Most pharmacies are not yet offering COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 6 months to 4 years is administered in a three-dose series, with the second dose administered three weeks after the first and the final dose administered at least eight weeks after the second.

The Moderna vaccine for children ages 6 months to 17 years is administered in a two-dose series, with the second dose given one month after the first. The Moderna vaccine also received authorization for a third dose one month after the second for some immunocompromised children in the age group.

Vaccines for children under 5 are given in smaller doses than the vaccines for other age groups.

The Wyoming Department of Health is also recommending the COVID-19 vaccine for children, according to a Monday news release.

“I encourage Wyoming parents to choose vaccination for their children,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH. “We have certainly seen some children become very ill due to the virus, and we also know they can spread COVID-19 to others who may be especially vulnerable to the virus and its effects.”

Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine is administered in doses of three micrograms of their mRNA vaccine. Their vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 is administered in two doses of 10 micrograms, and the vaccine for anyone over 12 is administered in two doses of 30 micrograms. Pfizer also has FDA authorization to administer at least one booster dose in all groups except children under 5.

Moderna’s vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years is administered in two doses of 25 micrograms of their mRNA vaccine. The vaccine for children ages 6 to 11 is administered in two doses of 50 micrograms, and the vaccine for anyone 12 and older is two doses of 100 micrograms.

WDH said vaccines for children are currently “in the process of being ordered, shipped and delivered to Wyoming locations.” Find locations that are administering vaccines at vaccines.gov, by calling 1-800-232-0233 or by texting your ZIP code to 438829 (GETVAX) or 822862 (VACUNA).