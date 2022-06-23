Update: Vegetation fire near Winters nears containment, evacuations lifted

SOLANO COUNTY – Evacuation orders were lifted as firefighters approached full containment of a vegetation fire in rural Solano County near Winters on Wednesday.

The so-called Wintu Fire was first reported by Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire is burning near the 8600 block of Wintu Way in Winters.

All residents on Wintu Way and Campos Lane just south of Winters were placed under immediate evacuation orders, the Solano County Office of Emergency Services said late Wednesday afternoon.

Wintu Fire burning in Solano County. PG&E

Additionally, the area north of Campos Lane to Putah Creek, west of Winters Road and east of Olive School Road were placed under evacuation orders. Evacuations were lifted shortly before 8 p.m.

Cal Fire said the fire grew to about 110 acres as of 5:30 p.m. Containment grew as the night progressed, with officials reporting the fire was 90% contained as of 10:15 p.m.

The agency said crews will be working overnight on containment and monitoring for potential hot spots.

No injuries have been reported. A cause has not been announced.