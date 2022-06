After over six years since its initial release date, No Man’s Sky is coming to Nintendo Switch consoles. The open-world space exploration game developed by Hello Games has seen one of the industry’s most historic rises from mediocrity. Upon its release for PlayStation 4 only, No Man’s Sky was viewed as void of content despite being home to millions of planets. Players also complained about some aspects of the game that appeared to be missing in the actual game compared to the marketing material.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO