Logan County, WV

Reports: Six people die in helicopter crash in West Virginia

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A Vietnam-era helicopter that carried tourists over West Virginia crashed and burned, killing all six people on board, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Bell UH-1B “Huey” helicopter crashed along Route 17 in Logan County about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

All six people on board were killed, said Ray Bryant, chief of operations for Logan County emergency ambulance service authority. The helicopter crashed in clear weather on a highway near the local airport, he said.

“The entire cab of it was on fire,” Bryant said in a phone interview Thursday.

“It was recognized by the first responders as being a helicopter from this area because we see it a lot,” he said.

The crash occurred during an annual reunion for helicopter enthusiasts at MARPAT Aviation in Logan. It was scheduled to begin Tuesday and end Sunday, according to MARPAT's website .

During the event, visitors could sign up to ride or fly the historic helicopter, described by organizers as one of the last of its kind still flying.

The helicopter was flown by the 114th Assault Helicopter Company, “The Knights of the Sky,” in Vinh Long, Vietnam, throughout much of the 1960s, according to MARPAT. After the Huey returned to the U.S. in 1971, it was later featured in movies like “Die Hard, “The Rock” and “Baywatch."

Neither reunion organizers nor MARPAT officials returned requests for comment Thursday.

The crash was near the Battle of Blair Mountain historic sites, where a deadly clash erupted a century ago as thousands of coal miners marched to unionize in West Virginia.

Bobbi Childs, who lives nearby, saw smoke and flames and got close enough to see a man who was trapped.

“I saw that there was a guy trapped, I guess the captain. I tried to get down to the door where he was at. You could see him plain as day. I tried to get to him, but the fire was too hot. I couldn’t get to him,” Childs told WOWK-TV.

The road was expected to remain closed for at least 24 hours. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

