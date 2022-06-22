ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Naval employee sent to prison for steering federal contracts to secret company

By Steve Garrison sgarrison@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former employee of the Naval Health Clinic Charleston was sentenced to six months in federal prison after admitting he steered a government contract to a company he secretly controlled with his wife and a friend. Clinton "Bo" Knight, 70, will serve an additional year on supervised release and...

