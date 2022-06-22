Former Naval employee sent to prison for steering federal contracts to secret company

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING DORCHESTER COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the County Council of Dorchester County, South Carolina (the "County"), on Monday, July 11 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the Dorchester County Council Chambers, 500 North Main Street, Summerville, SC 29483 (Use Cedar Street Entrance). The purpose of such public hearing is to receive comments regarding an ordinance authorizing (1) the execution and delivery of an Amended and Restated Fee in Lieu of Tax and Incentive Agreement by and between Dorchester County, South Carolina (the "County") and James Hardie Building Products, Inc., acting for itself, one or more affiliates or other project sponsors (collectively, the "Company"), pursuant to which the County shall covenant to accept certain negotiated fees in lieu of ad valorem taxes with respect to the establishment and/or expansion of certain facilities in the County (the "Project"); (2) the benefits of a multi-county industrial or business park to be made available to the Company and the Project; (3) certain special source revenue credits in connection with the Project; and (4) other matters relating thereto. At the public hearing all taxpayers and residents of the County and other interested persons who appear will be given an opportunity to express their views for or against the ordinance. DORCHESTER COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA AD # 2009072.

