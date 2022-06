The wild blueberries along the edge of the woods around my house are starting to color up. I look at them longingly hoping I’ll be able to get some of the berries before the birds do! But I’m not counting on it, and I’m impatient. Fortunately, nice fat blueberries from not too far away are coming into the grocery store now. Better still, I have a new recipe from Abby Dodge in hand which is so easy and delicious that I could make it every week all the way through the end of blueberry season.

RECIPES ・ 4 DAYS AGO