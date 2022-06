It was reported last month that retired quarterback and future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger may have some "bad blood" with the Pittsburgh Steelers over the way the final days of his career played out. Roethlisberger accepted a pay cut to provide the club with necessary salary-cap space ahead of the 2021 campaign but largely looked like a shell of his former self by the time this past January rolled around. Most, if not all outsiders, believed it was time for the franchise to go in a different direction at the position regardless of Roethlisberger's wishes.

