Today’s list of new releases also includes a new album from Lupe Fiasco, and “Involved” from Coi Leray. Happy Friday, folks. With this being shorter than others because of the observance on Juneteenth on Monday, the workload may have been a bit much, but you’ve made it to the end of the week, so now you can relax a bit. In the past few days, we’ve seen releases from some heavy hitters in the music industry. If you don’t know who we’re talking about, don’t worry – as always, we’ve got you.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO