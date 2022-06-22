ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Villanueva hails new ‘mental health days’ law

By Chicago Ridge
southwestregionalpublishing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Senator Celina Villanueva (D-11th) recently declared victory as Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law a bill that allows teachers to take mental health days. “Our teachers’ service to our students...

www.southwestregionalpublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis moves to ban transgender youth and Medicaid recipients from all transition care

The administration of Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has asked a state medical board to effectively ban all transition-related healthcare for transgender young people, while another state agency issued a report to justify banning transgender people on Medicaid – the federal health programme for lower-income Americans – from accessing gender-affirming care.The administration’s moves follows an advisory from Florida’s Department of Health to ignore federal health guidance and advise against all gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including social transioning measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.Florida’s measures against transgender people in the state are among an...
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Cardona: Americans Shouldn't be Surprised by Teacher Shortage

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Americans shouldn’t be surprised by disruptions caused by teacher shortages and the emerging labor market crisis in K-12 schools since educators are rarely supported in the ways other professions recruit and retain employees. [. READ:. Feds: Stop Aiding Teachers Who Prey on Students ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative
MSNBC

How child protective services are being weaponized against LGBTQ youth

In Texas, a 16-year-old trans boy was admitted to a psychiatric center after attempting suicide, on the same day that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a directive that stipulated that providing certain gender-affirming care treatments to minors was child abuse. Once it was discovered that the boy had been receiving...
TEXAS STATE
Slate

The Supreme Court Just Forced Maine to Fund Religious Education. It Won’t Stop There.

The Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority effectively declared on Tuesday that the separation of church and state—a principle enshrined in the Constitution—is, itself, unconstitutional. Its 6–3 decision in Carson v. Makin requires Maine to give public money to private religious schools, steamrolling decades of precedent in a race to compel state funding of religion. Carson is radical enough on its own, but the implications of the ruling are even more frightening: As Justice Stephen Breyer noted in dissent, it has the potential to dismantle secular public education in the United States.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
psychologytoday.com

Raising Biracial and Bi-Ethnic Young Children

It can be difficult to raise a biracial child as they deal with racism and microaggressions. Biracial children may have to navigate a racial identity different from their parents. Mental health practitioners need to be aware of their biases and practice with cultural humility. Interracial and interethnic marriages have been...
KIDS
MedicalXpress

People with intellectual and developmental disabilities struggled with mental health during COVID lockdowns

People with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) struggled with their mental health during the COVID-19-induced lockdowns and subsequent restraints on community services, according to a new study published today in Psychiatric Services. Researchers evaluated nationwide survey data and found the most significant stressors were loss of access to programs and...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Racism May Be Built Into Some Courtrooms

Debate has ensued over the fairness of displaying Confederate symbols and memorabilia in a courthouse jury deliberation room. Research suggests there is a link between racist symbols and biased behavior. Different racial groups are impacted by many aspects of the legal system and governmental messages may contribute to bias in...
GILES COUNTY, VA
Mic

Hate crime laws may protect all teens in unexpected ways

Forty-nine U.S. states and territories have hate crime laws, but like everything else in America those laws were not all created equal. There are still 27 states where gender and sexual minorities are not protected from discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations. Now, a new study suggests that hate crime laws may protect teens in an unexpected way: suicide rates.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy