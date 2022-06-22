Zip Em Up draws Sweet Home Alabama in the TBT

As a follow-up to Thursday’s column on Northern Kentucky in the KHSAA Hall of Fame, here are the official bios for the Northern Kentuckians named to the KHSAA HOF and their year of induction since 1988, the HOF’s first year. You will notice that different years have different treatments in the nature of the official citations for the inductees as written by the KHSAA. References to records are for the year of the induction. There are 29 in all although with the inclusion of Ludlow High School alum and former Beechwood Coach Tom Creamer, who earned his Hall of Fame honors at Shelby County as a state-championship-winning basketball coach, the total is 30. His bio is also here. Here’s the link to all 505 HOF bios: Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame | Kentucky High School Athletic Association.

