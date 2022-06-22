Ox Cart Days kicks off their summer cookouts at Hugo’s

Effective: 2022-06-24 08:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beltrami; Clearwater; Lake of the Woods; Marshall; Pennington; Polk; Red Lake; Roseau The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Marshall County in northwestern Minnesota Northern Red Lake County in northwestern Minnesota East central Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Eastern Roseau County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Beltrami County in north central Minnesota Pennington County in northwestern Minnesota Southwestern Lake of the Woods County in north central Minnesota Northwestern Clearwater County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 850 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Roseau to 8 miles southwest of Gatzke to near Huot, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Roseau and Malung around 900 AM CDT. Gatzke around 905 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Salol, Grygla and Hazel. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO