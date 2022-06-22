ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

Ox Cart Days kicks off their summer cookouts at Hugo’s

Crookston Daily Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrookston Ox Cart Days festival kicked off their summer cookouts at Hugo’s Family Marketplace on...

www.crookstontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
KNOX News Radio

GF Fair open for business and fun

The 2022 version of the Grand Forks County Fair continues. From thrill rides and games to exhibits and entertainment Fair Manager Jeanie Berns says the goal is to offer something for everyone. Berns says this year they have over a dozen food vendors in addition to those supplied on the midway. “We see 30 to 50,000 (attendance) on average. We live or die by the weather. It is North Dakota so give us 10 minutes and the weather will change.”
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
kvrr.com

Airboat Recovered From Bottom of Maple Lake in Mentor

POLK CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A Polk County Sheriff’s Office airboat that tipped and sank in Maple Lake in Mentor on Wednesday morning is now out of the lake. Crews removed the airboat around 8 Wednesday night with the help of LePier’s Dock and Boat Lift Service and Advanced Tire out of Crookston.
MENTOR, MN
kfgo.com

City of Grand Forks truck damages UND skywalk

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A UND skywalk over University Avenue was damaged by a City of Grand Forks vehicle Friday morning. UND officials say around 4 a.m., a city dump truck was driving westbound with its box raised too high and struck the skywalk that connects Johnstone and Hancock Halls near Princeton Street. The crash caused visible damage to the skywalk’s east side.
GRAND FORKS, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hugo, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Crookston, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Crookston, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Officials to continue rescue efforts for man who jumped in the Red River

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Search efforts continue for the man who jumped into the Red River in East Grand Forks, MN. Police were dispatched to a residential address in East Grand Forks for reports of trespass at 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22. Officers contacted the suspect and he voluntarily left the location, saying that he was heading back to Grand Forks.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
KNOX News Radio

Rescue teams search Red River for missing man

The search continues for a male individual who jumped into the Red River on Wednesday. The East Grand Forks (MN) Police Department reports officers were called to 208 2nd Avenue NW shortly after 4:00 p.m. on a report of an unwanted person. Authorities say the man voluntarily left the area and said he was returning to Grand Forks.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Crookston Daily Times

Northwest Regional Corrections Center arrest report

Seth Wallace Volker, 40, Crookston, was arrested June 8 by the Crookston Police Department for second-degree DUI. He was released on his own personal recognizance. Brandy Marie Duntz, 45, East Grand Forks, was arrested June 7 by the East Grand Forks Police Department for a felony probation violation. She was released on her own personal recognizance.
CROOKSTON, MN
lptv.org

Update: Missing Tenstrike Man Found, Reunited with Family

Update: At 6:45 PM, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office reported that Gary Schyma was located by a logger near Waubun and has been reunited with family. Original Story: The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. 77-year-old Gary Schyma,...
TENSTRIKE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Crookston Ox Cart Days#American Federal Bank
kvrr.com

Two Hurt When Sheriff’s Office Airboat Sinks In Maple Lake

POLK CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Two people are hurt after a Polk County Sheriff’s Office airboat tips over and sinks to the bottom of Maple Lake in Mentor. It happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office was helping the highway department install buoys on the east...
POLK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Carlton, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Becker; Beltrami; Benton; Big Stone; Carlton; Cass; Chippewa; Clay; Clearwater; Crow Wing; Douglas; Grant; Hubbard; Itasca; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Koochiching; Lac qui Parle; Lake of the Woods; Lincoln; Lyon; Mahnomen; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Murray; Otter Tail; Pine; Pipestone; Pope; Redwood; Renville; St. Louis; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Wilkin; Yellow Medicine SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 409 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN BECKER BELTRAMI BENTON BIG STONE CARLTON CASS CHIPPEWA CLAY CLEARWATER CROW WING DOUGLAS GRANT HUBBARD ITASCA KANABEC KANDIYOHI KOOCHICHING LAC QUI PARLE LAKE OF THE WOODS LINCOLN LYON MAHNOMEN MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON MURRAY OTTER TAIL PINE PIPESTONE POPE REDWOOD RENVILLE ST. LOUIS STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WILKIN YELLOW MEDICINE
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
trfradio.com

TRF Police Respond to ATV Fire

Police responded to an ATV fire Tuesday in Thief River Falls. According to the police report, officers were called to the 100 block of Woodland Court, where a caller had said “a guy tipped over on a 4-wheeler, and it is on fire”. No one was cited in the incident. No injuries reported.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- JUNE 24, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Ryan Oliver Aune, 31, of Fertile, for Receiving Stolen Property. Mohamed Ali Farah, 38, of Crookston, for Contempt of Court.
CROOKSTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
trfradio.com

TRF Man Cited for Tampering with Vehicles

A Thief River Falls area man has been cited for tampering with a motor vehicle following an incident reported last night. Travis Bruce Johnson, (23) was cited after police were called to 1601 US Highway 59 South, on a report of suspicious activity. An off-duty deputy allegedly observed Johnson tugging on vehicle door handles.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 08:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beltrami; Clearwater; Lake of the Woods; Marshall; Pennington; Polk; Red Lake; Roseau The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Marshall County in northwestern Minnesota Northern Red Lake County in northwestern Minnesota East central Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Eastern Roseau County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Beltrami County in north central Minnesota Pennington County in northwestern Minnesota Southwestern Lake of the Woods County in north central Minnesota Northwestern Clearwater County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 850 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Roseau to 8 miles southwest of Gatzke to near Huot, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Roseau and Malung around 900 AM CDT. Gatzke around 905 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Salol, Grygla and Hazel. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Motorcycle crash near Gardner shuts down I-29 for an hour

(Gardner, ND) -- A Grandin man suffered serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle just north of Gardner on I-29 late Friday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 67-year-old was riding his Harley Davidson northbound on the highway around 3 p.m. going 65 to 70mph when the bike began to wobble. The rider then laid it down, and was seriously hurt.
GARDNER, ND
KNOX News Radio

Global Hawk Block-30s to transfer to Grand Sky

The U-S Air Force will retire its Global Hawk Block-30 fleet and transfer all twenty aircraft to Grand Sky in Grand Forks to be converted for use in a hypersonic missile testing program. Sen. John Hoeven announced that Air Force leadership has affirmed its commitment to make additional investments in...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kfgo.com

Cass County church fire now a federal investigation

HARWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has taken over the investigation into a suspicious church fire. The blaze was at Maple Sheyenne Lutheran church last Friday morning. There were indications that someone placed a propane tank...
CASS COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Polk County boating accident under investigation

Two Polk County deputies were injured this morning (Wednesday) when the airboat they were in tipped on Maple Lake near Mentor (MN). According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Department the deputies were assisting county highway officials place buoys on the east end of the lake when the boat sank to the bottom.
POLK COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Grand Forks Man Arrested & Charged In Sunday Gun Incident

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A Grand Forks man is arrested and charged with four counts of reckless endangerment for a gun-related incident over the weekend. Police arrested 26-year-old Kyle Genes after finding several shell casings in the 1900 block of 12th Street South on Sunday. No one was...
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy