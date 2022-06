CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An all too familiar sight for Kanawha County residents this June was seen again Wednesday night into Thursday. Severe storms rolled through the area late Wednesday causing downed power lines and trees, resulting in thousands of power outages. As of midday Thursday, more than 6,000 Appalachian Power customers were without service in Kanawha County. More than 20,000 Appalachian Power outages were reported statewide as of midday Thursday.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO