Elections

Bowser, Council Incumbents Hold Off Opponents in Victory

By James Wright Jr.
The Washington Informer
 3 days ago
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and members of the D.C. Council competing for the Democratic nomination for their positions appear to have the backing of District voters who seem to like what they are doing despite the city’s lingering problems.

“I voted for Mayor Bowser,” said Ward 5 resident Chandra Adams. “She has done an excellent job leading the city. She has provided people many resources to uplift themselves. If people can’t better themselves under Mayor Bowser, something is wrong with them. I think the mayor wants everyone to prosper.”

Bowser won the Democratic nomination with 49.86% of the vote while D.C. Council member Robert White (D-At Large) garnered 38.51% and Council member Trayon White received 9.8%. Bowser won seven of the wards except Ward 1 in which Robert White received the most votes.

More Election Results

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) won their respective races easily. Allen faced no opposition during the primary.

In the Democratic at-large Council race, Anita Bonds appears to have retained her seat over three other opponents with 38.55% of the vote with her closest competitor, Lisa Gore, receiving 26.92%.

Ward 1 Council member Brianne K. Nadeau secured the party nomination with 47.39% followed by Salah Czapary posting 32.09%.

Ward 5 D.C. State Board of Education representative Zachary Parker held a commanding lead in the Ward 5 Council race with 41.65% with former Bowser administration official Faith Gibson Hubbard at 23.41%.

In Ward 3, it seems education activist Matt Frumin has held off former Council staffer Eric Goulet, 38% to 31%, respectively.

Brian Schwalb outpaced fellow attorneys Bruce Spiva and Ryan Jones with 45.21%, 35.65% and 18.32%, respectively.

Norton, Bowser, Mendelson, Bonds, Frumin and Parker face Republican opponents in the November 8 General Election. However, the Democratic Party holds a 10-1 voter registration advantage over Republicans in the city and have routinely won general elections throughout the years.

Residents Explain Their Choices

Ward 6 resident Taylor Smith didn’t reveal her vote for mayor as she dropped her ballot in the drop box at the Eastern Market polling site in Southeast but said she liked some of Bowser’s programs.

“I am really impressed with the Bowser administration’s COVID program,” she said. “I could easily go get a COVID test and the vaccine was free. You can’t do those type of things in some other cities.”

However, Smith said she had problems with the way the administration handled homeless people.

“I thought it was cruel,” she said. “They just threw people out of their encampments and that was wrong.”

Tyra Mobley chose to put her ballot in the drop box in front of the Deanwood Community Center and Library in Northeast. A resident of Ward 7, she said affordable housing stood as the one of the main reasons she voted for Robert White. She liked his “mild demeanor” that would enable him to handle certain crisis.

Zarnita Marshall, who also resides in Ward 7, said she voted for Bowser due to her new effort to recruit police officers by giving them $20,000 signing bonuses.

“I hope the next step will be hiring more Black officers who live in the city,” said Marshall, who voted after she got off working at the city’s 9-1-1 center. “She’s done a pretty good with the city since our last mayor.”

In the race for attorney general, Schwalb’s legal experience, coupled with endorsements from D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine and others convinced Barbara Sheehan, a Ward 7 resident, to vote for him. Schwalb faces no Republican opposition in the general election. He expressed his willingness to begin learning about his new job.

“I love campaigning and getting out and meeting people,” he said. “But I really want to get down to work for the people of the District.”

