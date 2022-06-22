ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Demand for Instructors Continues to Rise as More Teachers Say ‘No’ to Summer School

By Sam P.K. Collins
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pb4c9_0gJBSE7x00

Word in Black is a collaboration of 10 of the nation’s leading Black publishers that frames the narrative and fosters solutions for racial inequities in America.

After what has been considered one of the most unprecedented years in recent history, school districts across the country find themselves struggling to fill summer school teaching positions.

Teachers in the D.C. public school system say they’re seeing similar trends as conversations about bonus pay for summer school instructors continue to circulate.

Washington Teachers’ Union President Jacqueline Pogue Lyons said the 2021-2022 school year took a toll on teachers who juggled responsibilities as instructors and COVID-19 mitigation specialists while tending to students’ socioemotional needs.

She said these and other challenges have led many teachers, particularly those with just a few years under their belts, to reexamine the benefits of working throughout the summer.

“When I was in that age range, I worked summer school to make ends meet but you need the emotional and psychological wherewithal,” Pogue Lyons said. “Our teachers have done a mighty job this year but they’re spent and they need this time to reflect.”

“Many of them are thinking about whether they’re going to stay to teach or transition to another system,” she added. “There’s a great need for teachers all over the country and it feels like the teacher pipeline is drying up.”

Shortly before spring break, data from the National Education Association showed that more than 50% of educators, age or years in the classroom notwithstanding, planned to leave the classroom earlier than expected because of burnout. Solutions to the problem that survey respondents suggested included salary increases.

This phenomenon, years in the making, comes after steady declines in both teacher salaries and the attainment of education degrees. In recent years, the attrition of teachers has become more pronounced among instructors with less than 10 years in the field as many have decided to explore other career options.

Over the last few months, DC Public Schools launched a campaign aimed at attracting new teachers through advertisements on buses and other public platforms. The effort counts as part of the Rigorous Instruction Supports Equity Initiative through which public school officials recruit teachers for 42 of the District’s highest-need schools along with performance-based incentives and support for new teachers.

Lawmakers in Maryland and Virginia have initiated similar attempts to battle a teacher shortage that has become more apparent as administrators attempt to secure educators for summer school.

In Maryland, options under consideration in some jurisdictions include bonus pay and reduction in class size. Meanwhile officials in Virginia have expanded employment opportunities to teachers with provisional licenses and those with nontraditional backgrounds.

In the District, public school summer programs begin July 5 and run through the beginning of August. At the elementary level, students can either engage in hands-on academic enrichment, strengthen their command of the English language, or participate in an extended school year program. The same applies at the middle and high school levels where students also have the opportunity to recover credits and participate in career academies.

This summer, first grade teacher Adam Severs said he plans to travel instead of teaching summer school. Last summer, he spent two weeks at Hyde-Addison Elementary School in Northwest helping first graders transition to second grade.

But with his school no longer serving as a site for summer instruction, Sever said he no longer feels compelled to return to the classroom in July, especially since he wants to recover from the 2021-2022 academic year.

When asked what would encourage him to change his mind, Severs counted smaller class sizes and a pay bump among his top wishes. Still, he pointed to situations he faced throughout the academic year when teacher and student COVID-related absences created situations that negatively affected student learning and further exhausted teachers.

“When you have staffing shortages and teachers out of the building, different adults have to cover classes,” Severs said. “While others may do their best, they may not be as qualified or experienced, [or] they may face larger class sizes. Students who need social and emotional learning in small-group settings don’t get those resources because staff members may be covering someone else. Things get diluted and the students and families we’re trying to serve [suffer].”

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Cardona: Americans Shouldn't be Surprised by Teacher Shortage

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Americans shouldn’t be surprised by disruptions caused by teacher shortages and the emerging labor market crisis in K-12 schools since educators are rarely supported in the ways other professions recruit and retain employees. [. READ:. Feds: Stop Aiding Teachers Who Prey on Students ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

The definitive proof critical race theory is being taught in our schools

The war against parental rights is happening at school districts in every corner of America. "Equity consultants" are making millions of dollars off the back of taxpayers to train teachers to view everything through the lens of critical race theory, and then transform education by applying those lessons through teaching children that America’s institutions, monuments, traditions, holidays, language, and foundational principles are systemically, irredeemably racist.
EDUCATION
thecentersquare.com

More teachers, fewer students nationwide despite claims of teacher shortage

(The Center Square) – The number of teachers in the U.S. has increased from 2013 to 2020 while the number of students has decreased, according to data from the National Education Association, the nation’s largest public-school union. While total enrollment has dropped 1.4% over those seven years, there...
EDUCATION
The 74

WATCH: Teachers Reflect on Leaving Classrooms to Launch Microschools Amid COVID

The pandemic has been devastating for school communities and as the quarantines and disruptions have dragged on, it’s led scores of educators at traditional schools to leave their jobs.  Some teachers have stepped away from the profession entirely but many others have instead moved to alternative education models, embracing the role of innovators in this […]
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
Fox News

Carol Swain: Wokeness has destroyed American colleges, turned them into 'indoctrination centers'

Former Vanderbilt University professor Dr. Carol Swain argued on Friday that wokeness in America’s universities is turning them classrooms into "indoctrination centers." "That is chilling in the sense that the universities have been destroyed. The university is over. The university is not a marketplace for ideas. It is an indoctrination center," Swain told "Fox & Friends."
COLLEGES
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#High School#Elementary School
WWD

Creatives Want Change Recruits Black Students for Fully Funded Pre-College Fashion Programs

Click here to read the full article. While some companies remain heavier on the platitudes than the action when it comes to diversity, other organizations are putting their money where the impact is. Creatives Want Change, for one, is on a mission to bring more Black creatives to the fashion industry by forming a pipeline of talent as early as the high school level.More from WWDHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About DiversityHomme Plissé Issey Miyake Men's Spring 2023Rains Men's Spring 2023 The nonprofit organization named its second cohort of fellows to receive fully funded pre-college fellowships at...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Forbes Advisor

What Is The Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant?

College students with financial need have access to various aid opportunities to help make higher education more attainable. One of these need-based financial aid programs is the Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant (FSEOG) program. In the 2021-22 academic year, nearly $875 million in FSEOG grant funds were awarded to eligible...
COLLEGES
NPR

Teachers Reflect on a Tough School Year: 'It's Been Very Stressful'

After two years of pandemic disruptions, this school year was supposed to be better. But for many teachers, it was harder than ever. Teachers say they are stressed and burned out. Many are considering leaving their jobs sooner than planned. We speak to three teachers about the past school year...
EDUCATION
theodysseyonline.com

Using Summer Break for Educational Advancement

Summer has finally arrived, which means most college students get an extended break from their studies. However, they shouldn’t forget about their school responsibilities entirely. Summer break provides many opportunities to build their portfolios and keep their minds sharp. Here are some ways college students can use summer break for educational advancement.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
US News and World Report

Parents Want Politics Out of the Classrooms

The country’s public school system has always reflected the state of politics in America, for better or for worse. But over the last three years, federal, state and local governments have injected politics into the K-12 system in unprecedented ways – spurred in large part by disparate responses to schooling and safety during the coronavirus pandemic and by those who would force schools to adopt policies in line with their culture war du jour.
EDUCATION
NPR

Getting a bachelor's degree in prison is rare. That's about to change

NORCO, Calif. — Behind the wire fences and guard towers, there's a classroom at the California Rehabilitation Center, a medium-security prison. A colorful mural — of books, such as King Arthur and Tom Sawyer — distinguishes the classroom building from the off-white buildings throughout the rest of the sprawling prison complex.
NORCO, CA
Washington Examiner

The growing movement to restore classical education

For the average middle school or high school student, hearing the name Aristotle or Socrates either evokes confusion or a vague recollection of a noteworthy figure from Ancient Greece Day in world history class. Casual mentions of the epic battles between Hector and Achilles at the gates of Troy or the precarious nautical journeys of Aeneas or Odysseus are often met with blank stares, and discussions on Augustine stealing pears from an orchard are confronted with bewilderment.
EDUCATION
The Atlantic

The Biggest Disruption in the History of American Education

On March 4, 2020, a week before the World Health Organization formally declared the coronavirus a global pandemic, Northshore School District, in Washington State, closed its doors, becoming the first in the country to announce a districtwide shift to online learning. Within three weeks, every public-school building in the United States had been closed and 50 million students had been sent home. Half of these students would not reenter their schools for more than a year. No other high-income country in the world relied to such a great extent on remote instruction. The coronavirus caused by far the biggest disruption in the history of American education. Neither the Great Depression nor even the two World Wars imposed anything close to as drastic a change in how America’s schoolchildren spent their days.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy