This season might be Candace Parker's last as a pro but she's not showing signs of slowing down. The six-time WNBA All-Star and two-time champion recorded the third triple-double of her career on Thursday while leading the Chicago Sky to an 82-59 win over the Los Angeles Sparks, the franchise she spent 13 seasons with to start her career. She needed just three quarters to record the tally, scoring her 10th point with a driving layup in the final seconds of the period to extend Chicago's lead to 71-47.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO