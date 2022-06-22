ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, TN

Miles Harold Ledbetter Jr, Kingston

By News Department
 3 days ago

Mr. Miles Harold Ledbetter, Jr. age 43, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022. He was born April 12, 1979, in Oak Ridge, TN. Miles attended Beulah Land worship Center in Kingston...

John B. Stephens, Kingston

John B. Stephens, age 80, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at his home. He was born on December 2, 1941, in Akran, Ohio. He retired in 2012 from the Y-12 Nuclear Plant in Oak Ridge. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Norma Webster Stephens; beloved father-in-law, Glenn Johnson of Brentwood, Tennessee.
KINGSTON, TN
Jennifer Lynn Hallcox, Kingston

Jennifer Lynn Hallcox, age 51, of Kingston, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at her home. She was born July 22, 1970, in Chicago, Illinois. Jennifer was a 1988 graduate of Roane County High School. She was a big fan of the Chicago Bears and the Tennessee Titans football teams and enjoyed watching games with family and friends. Jennifer worked at the Roane County General Sessions and Juvenile Courts for over 25 years. She worked great with the public and was a dedicated public servant. Preceded in death by father, Charles K. Hallcox, Sr.; mother, Joyce Barnard Hallcox; maternal grandparents, Charles H. Barnard and Mary Seiler Barnard; paternal grandparents, Sam H. Hallcox and Nancy Roberts Hallcox.
KINGSTON, TN
Lester Sherrill ‘Sonny’ Webster Sr, Coalfield

Lester Sherrill ‘Sonny’ Webster Sr., age 80 of Coalfield, passed away peacefully on June 22 in Oak Ridge. He worked at Bull Run Machine Shop, Y-12, and was the owner of Southeastern Metal Fabrication in Oak Ridge for many years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
COALFIELD, TN
David D. Tucker, Powell

David D. Tucker, Passed away on 17 June 2022. Father of two sons Matthew Tucker (Deceased), and Trenton Tucker, and Uncle of surviving nephews Christopher Tucker, Christopher Ross Tucker, and niece Brandy Tucker. Mr. Tucker was a retired United States Federal Postal Inspector, Freemason, and lover of all things educational....
POWELL, TN
William Condy Jarnigan, Clinton

William Condy Jarnigan, age 83, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022. Condy was a lifelong resident of Clinton. He was an inspiration to anyone he met and could light up the room with his smile. You could expect to laugh if you were in his presence. He loved the outdoors and his family.
CLINTON, TN
Brad Clark, Harriman

Mr. Brad Clark, age 57 of Harriman, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at his brother Bobby’s home in Rockwood. He was a member of Lee Village Baptist Church in Harriman. Brad worked as a brick mason for many years and he loved to fish. He is proceeded...
HARRIMAN, TN
New Roane State police chief is familiar face on campus

If Danny Wright hadn’t been cutting a class and playing cards in Roane State’s student lounge, his life would have been very different. “Roane State is the reason I’m in law enforcement,” said Wright, the community college’s new director of public safety and police chief.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
Roane County Sheriff’s Department Investigating a Shooting that has left one dead

The Roane County Sheriff’s Department is investigating yet another shooting incident which left one man dead, according to sheriff Stockton. Around 5 p.m. today (June 24th) shots were fired at 725 Kessler Mill Road in Harriman and upon arrival one man was found dead from a gunshot wound. The sheriff is saying it is an active investigation and no arrests have been made at this time. More on this as it becomes available.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
Self-Administered COVID-19 Testing Now Available at the Oak Ridge Public Library

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 23, 2022) – Beginning June 22, Oak Ridge Public Library will provide COVID-19 PCR tests free of charge to those who have been exposed to COVID, show symptoms of COVID, or are at high risk for complications from COVID. The tests are available Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 10:00am to 4:00pm. Located to the right of the library’s plaza entrance, these tests are self-serve and no entrance into the library is required. Each person needing to take a COVID test will register their kit online (link provided at the testing site), self-administer the test, and place the sample in the drop-box. These tests are mailed out daily and patrons will receive a text or email with a link to their results within a few days. Unlike at home tests, PCR tests are analyzed in a laboratory and are generally more accurate than at-home tests.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Water, Sewer Rate Increases Pass on First Reading

As reported in last week’s Norris Bulletin, City Council voted on first reading at their June 13th meeting to approve a City budget that includes water and sewer rate increases. Under the proposed budget, sewer rates will go up by 25%, while water rates will go up by 10%.
NORRIS, TN

