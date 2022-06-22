Miles Harold Ledbetter Jr, Kingston

Jennifer Lynn Hallcox, age 51, of Kingston, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at her home. She was born July 22, 1970, in Chicago, Illinois. Jennifer was a 1988 graduate of Roane County High School. She was a big fan of the Chicago Bears and the Tennessee Titans football teams and enjoyed watching games with family and friends. Jennifer worked at the Roane County General Sessions and Juvenile Courts for over 25 years. She worked great with the public and was a dedicated public servant. Preceded in death by father, Charles K. Hallcox, Sr.; mother, Joyce Barnard Hallcox; maternal grandparents, Charles H. Barnard and Mary Seiler Barnard; paternal grandparents, Sam H. Hallcox and Nancy Roberts Hallcox.
