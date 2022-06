The City of Flagstaff has established two self-filling sandbag stations for those impacted by the Pipeline Fire who live on the west side of Flagstaff. The first station is in Thorpe Park, at the parking lot at the north end of N. Aztec St. between Frances Short Pond and the softball fields. The second station is located at the intersection of Schultz Pass Rd and E Mt Elden Lookout Rd. (commonly called the Schultz “Y”).

