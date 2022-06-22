ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turin, NY

Scott V. Koss, 62, of Turin

By Submitted by funeral home
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTURIN, New York (WWNY) - Scott V. Koss, 62, dead on Monday, June 20, 2022 at his home. Scott was born on July 7, 1959 in Plainfield, NJ, the son of the late Edward A. Koss, Sr. and Elaine Marlene (Kroener) Tremaine. He graduated from North Hunterdon High School in Annandale,...

Honorable Lloyd Edwin Fraser, 89, formerly of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Honorable Lloyd Edwin Fraser, 89, formerly of Evans Mills passed away on June 15, 2022 in Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Lloyd was born October 20, 1932, the son of Clifford and Geneva Van Allen Fraser. He grew...
Susan M. Dolce, 88, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Susan M. Dolce, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, June 21st at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home. She was 88 years old. Born in Gouverneur October 07, 1933, Susan was a daughter of John and Mayvis (LaVack) Whitmore. Following her high school graduation Susan graduated from Mercy Hospital School of nursing in 1954. Early in her career Susan primarily worked in various New York City Hospitals. She eventually returned to the north country to work for and retire from Jefferson County Public Health following 16 years of service.
Edward W. Grunert, 94, formerly of Lowville and Croghan

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Edward W. Grunert, 94, formerly of Park Ave., Lowville, and Croghan, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville. Born November 26, 1927 in Croghan, NY, a son of Clemence and Julia (Besha) Grunert, he was educated at Fr. Leo Memorial School in Croghan.
Linda E. Towne, 78, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Linda E. Towne, 78, of 607 State Street died peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 22, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY where she had been a patient for a few days. Linda was born on December 29, 1943, in Hammond, NY to the late Oliver & Ruby (Smith) Gordinier. She attended school at the Augustinian Academy in Carthage. Linda was primarily a homemaker. Services will be held privately by the family. She married Donald Leroy Towne on February 8, 1960, in Harrisville, New York. Mr. Towne died in 1971. Linda is survived by her daughter, Deborah Lynn Towne Morgan, Carthage; a stepson, Anthony Sakowski, Jr., North Carolina; a special friend, Tanya Hanzel, of Carthage and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by many siblings, Thelma Marcellus, Leonna Pennock, Muriel Slate, Llewyln Gordinier, Oliver Gordinier, Anita Ellis, Merrill Gordinier, and a son- in law Titus Briscoe Morgan. She will be dearly missed, she was the most loving, caring person and would do anything for anyone. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619.
Garnet F. Weaver, 68, of Gouverneur

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Garnet F. Weaver, 68, passed away on Wednesday at this home. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 1 from 4-8 pm at the Gouverneur Community Center. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
The Class of 2022 celebrated Friday night

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Plenty of pomp and circumstance was played across the North Country Friday night. The iconic send off tune played at Indian River Central School, one of many districts across the tri-county region holding high school graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2022 on Friday. Over...
Kenneth “Heimer” F. Strife, 89, of Croghan

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth “Heimer” F. Strife, 89, of Convent St., Croghan, died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Lewis County General Hospital shortly after being admitted after being stricken at home. Born April 13, 1933 in Croghan, NY, a son of Anthony P. and Veronica...
June A. Lavine, 90, of Brasher Falls

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for June A. Lavine, 90, of 34 Church Street, will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Brasher with Rev. Garry B. Giroux, officiating. June passed away March 11, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements...
Watertown CitiBus service to Thompson Park begins for season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Summer Saturday CitiBus service to Thompson Park is up and running for the season. The A-2 Washington street bus will make a stop at Thompson Park in place of its normal stop on Washington Street by Watertown High School. The A-2 route will not...
Our interview with 116th Assembly candidate Scott Gray

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week we’ve been hearing from some of the candidates in next week’s primary elections. First @ 5 anchor John Moore sat down with the two Republicans vying for the state’s 116th Assembly seat. Scott Gray and Susan Duffy are the GOP...
Watertown Summer Block Party series kicks off Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first summer block party of the season just took place in Watertown Friday night. It was the first time one was held on Public Square since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, headlined this time around by local band Annie in the Water. The...
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Clay & Washington streets

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One Watertown street will be closed and another will have one lane closed Friday. DPW crews will be working on the 300 block of Clay Street, closing that street between Sterling and Academy streets. Crews will also be working at the Park Avenue and Woodruff...
Crane School of Music Reunion Concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) SUNY Potsdam’s Reunion 2022 will feature a special gathering of trombone alumni and faculty from The Crane School of Music -- with 76 trombones set to take the stage during their free concert on July 16. This is the third reunion of the former Crane...
CHJC Teen Center has a lot to offer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County’s Teen Center offers a variety of youth activities and educational programs. Preventative programs manager Melissa Shova and Jason Miles, who’s been going to the Teen Center for six years, briefed us about it on 7 News This Morning.
Otmar G. “Ottie” Stock, 76, of Mannsville

MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Otmar G. “Ottie” Stock, Mannsville passed away unexpectedly at home his on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He was 76 years old. Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 27th at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm.
Thompson Park concert, fireworks show coming up next week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Noon Rotary Club will host the Concert in the Park on June 30. Carl McLaughlin appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the event at Watertown’s Thompson Park. Watch his interview above. The Double Barrel Blues Band will...
What is disc golf and would it take off in Watertown?

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - As Watertown looks to spend millions on improving Thompson Park, one idea is to build a disc golf course. What is disc golf? We went to see how the game is played in Adams Center. “Disc golf is a sport that is very similar...
WWNY Exploring local foods

Friday Sports: Watertown Rapids players look to overcome early season adversity. WWNY Blast From the Past: beating the heat in 2005. WWNY Watertown Summer Block Party series kicks off Friday. Updated: 6 hours ago. WWNY What is disc golf and would it take off in Watertown?. Updated: 6 hours ago.
TI region still needs lifeguards at state parks, even with pay hike

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Swimming at state parks is set to open Saturday even though the Thousand Islands region still needs lifeguards. According to the governor’s office, the region needs another 15 lifeguards to reach the optimal number of 66 guards. As a way to entice people to...
WATERTOWN, NY

