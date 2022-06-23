The Flash: Iris' Time Sickness Explained

The CW's universe of DC Comics-inspired shows has continued to grow and evolve, introducing heroes and villains that fans have developed strong feelings towards. One of the most recent entries among that list has been Superman & Lois, which is about to wrap up its sophomore season on the network. The series has already seen the Man of Steel go up against new versions of characters like Parasite and Bizarro, while the existing lore from Supergirl has teased his rivalry with other iconic villains. This week's Earth-Prime comic, which united many of the characters from the Arrowverse and beyond in a surprising crossover, confirmed that another major villain is also part of that list. Spoilers for Earth-Prime #6 from Jeff Hersh, Thomas Pound, Will Robson, Alex Sinclair, and Tom Napolitano below! Only look if you want to know!

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO