Logan County, WV

West Virginia helicopter crash kills all 6 on board

By Bradford Betz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA helicopter crashed in West Virginia late Wednesday afternoon, killing all six people on board, according to local reports. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News a Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed near Route 17 along Blair Mountain...

WOWK 13 News

WV leaders mourn the 6 killed in Logan County helicopter crash

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Leaders from Logan County and across the state are reacting and expressing their condolences after six people were killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday evening. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed around 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 near Route 17 in Logan County, killing the […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Six people dead after plane crashes in Logan County, WV

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WCHS) – A fatal helicopter crash occurred in Logan County, West Virginia Wednesday evening. Six people aboard the aircraft were killed, according to Logan County Office of Emergency Management deputy director Sonya Porter. The Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed near Route 17 about 5 p.m., according to...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Family confirms Chapmanville man among crash victims

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — Family members say one of the victims of this week’s helicopter crash in Logan County had wanted to ride the Huey chopper for several years and finally got his chance. According to his son, Marvin Bledsoe of Chapmanville, known to many as “Bosco” was among...
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
