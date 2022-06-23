ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Gas tax savings may not benefit consumers much, could negatively impact public works

By Tahleel Mohieldin
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ubk4_0gJAyzOB00

MADISON, Wis. – For months, leaders at the state and federal levels have been considering suspending the gas tax as consumers grapple with soaring prices at the pump.

But according to experts, the impact on consumers may be underwhelming and the tax holiday could negatively impact public works projects.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden urged companies to push federal savings — 18.4 cents per gallon — directly on to consumers, but UW-Madison professor and expert in public finance Ross Milton said oil companies are under no obligation to do so.

“So if we cut the gas tax, the question is it going to lower prices or is it just going to increase profits of the oil industry?” he said.

Even if oil companies were to put consumers first and both the state and federal governments suspended gas tax, in Wisconsin that would only amount to roughly 51 cents saved per gallon, he said. That would do little to compensate for the amount gas has increased over the last year or so but could instead come at a cost to public works projects.

In Wisconsin, the transportation system is largely funded by gas taxes, and without those funds, some construction projects could be delayed or stopped altogether.

Steve Baas, the executive director of the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association, said the only way to keep those projects on track would be to find alternative funding, but the loss of revenue would be especially difficult to manage because the state is already operating with a gap between construction needs and resources available.

“If you take those gas taxes off the table, it will necessarily have a negative impact on the construction, safety and convenience of our system of roads and highways,” he said. “That impacts not only people’s daily lives but Wisconsin’s competitiveness.”

According to Milton, to replace lost revenue, that likely means borrowing money at the federal level and increasing the budget deficit, but at the state level, that could lead to higher income, property or sales taxes.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WATCH: UW law professor says Wisconsin’s ‘legal landscape is a little bit uncertain’ following overturn of Roe v. Wade

MADISON, Wis. — Miriam Seifter, an associate professor of law at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, joins Live at Four to talk about what the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case means for Wisconsin. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Business
Madison, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WATCH: Wisconsin Republican lawmakers quickly gavel into, out of special session on abortion

MADISON, Wis. — Republican lawmakers on Wednesday quickly gaveled into and out of a special session called by Gov. Tony Evers to address the state’s pre-Civil War abortion ban. Watch the full sessions below. WATCH: Sen. Chris Kapenga (R-Delafield) gavels into, out of special session in Senate WATCH: Rep. Tyler Austin (R-Lake Geneva) gavels into, out of special session in...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Taxes#Oil Company#Tax Holiday#Public Finance#Uw Madison
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Gableman testifies he routinely deleted records, deactivated email account

The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired to investigate President Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state testified that he routinely deleted records, and deactivated a personal email account, even after receiving open records requests. Michael Gableman testified in a court hearing Thursday about whether the person who hired him, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, should face penalties after earlier being found in contempt for how he handled the records requests from American Oversight. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn deciding against penalizing Vos for contempt, but said she would determine later whether to penalize Vos for how he handled open records requests.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Republican lawmakers reject abortion ban repeal

Republican legislators in Wisconsin have quickly adjourned a special session that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to repeal the state's dormant abortion ban without taking any action. Evers called the Legislature into special session Wednesday to repeal the ban as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to rule in a case that could end Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion across the nation. Senate President Chris Kapenga gaveled in and out in 14 seconds just after noon. Assembly Republicans gaveled in and gaveled out in 25 seconds. Wisconsin banned abortion except to save the mother's life in 1849. If the Supreme Court overturns Roe the ban would go back into effect.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Committee: Johnson staffer asked about delivering alternate slates of electors from Wisconsin, Michigan to Pence on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — A staffer for Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson asked about delivering slates of so-called “alternate electors” falsely claiming former President Donald Trump won Wisconsin and Michigan’s electoral votes in the 2020 election to Vice President Mike Pence during the counting of electoral votes on January 6, 2021, according to evidence from the committee investigating the attack on the U.S....
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Statewide alert issued for man missing in western Wisconsin

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. — A statewide missing endangered person alert is being issued for a man who was last seen more than a week ago in western Wisconsin. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Derek Joseph Stawarz has not been seen since the morning of June 14 at Lassek Court in the Township of Seymour, near Eau Claire. Stawarz is from Ettrick, in Trempealeau County.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WATCH: Events this weekend In the 608

Looking for something to do this weekend? Josh Spreiter has a look at some events coming up this weekend In the 608. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Every weekday on News 3 Now This Morning, Josh Spreiter...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WEC prepares for fall elections

MADISON, Wis. — Amid the backdrop of the January 6 committee hearings, elections officials held a briefing Tuesday to try and instill confidence in the upcoming elections. “I think my top concerns continue to be election confidence, confidence in the election process,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy