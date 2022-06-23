Erika Jayne's Drunken Moments From RHOBH's Latest Episode, Ranked

Kyle Richards is not having the best week. The 53-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to give fans an update on her physical condition. Richards revealed that she suffered a back injury and posted a photo of herself watching television with a tray of food on her lap. "I hurt my back and cannot move," she captioned the shot on June, 9. "This is where I will be for the unforeseeable future." Last week, the Bravo star stepped out for 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards where she was nominated for Most Frightened Performance for her role in Halloween Kills.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO