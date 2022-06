A Tennessee man is seriously injured when he wrecks his semi in Montgomery County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports David Watts, 36, of Nashville, Tennessee, was driving on I-70 near High Hill Thursday evening when he ran off the side of the road and hit the guardrail. He then overcorrected, overturned, hit the guardrail again and struck a concrete pillar.

