DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Another hot day with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s is on tap to wrap up the work week. Once again, make sure you’re drinking plenty of water, wearing loose-fitting clothing, and taking frequent breaks if you’re planning on being outdoors for any period of time! The good news is, unlike the last couple days, we’ll likely see some relief from the heat at some point thanks to the development of a few showers and storms later in the afternoon. Rain chances today will be around 30%.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO