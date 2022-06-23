10 Forward is bringing the Star Trek experience to Comic Con

DC's partnership with Webtoon is still going strong, offering a reading experience that brings an inventive take on iconic heroes. After the success of Wayne Family Adventures and the recent Vixen: NYC, the comic publisher and digital comic platform still have some hits in store — and they recently revealed the first official look at the next two original series. during the 2022 Collision Conference on Thursday, DC announced the launch dates for Zatanna & The Ripper and Red Hood: Outlaws, both of which will be debuting later this summer. Zatanna & The Ripper, which is written by Sarah Dealy with lead art by Syro, will launch on Monday, July 11th. Red Hood: Outlaws, which is written by Patrick R Young with art by Nico Bascuñán, will launch on Sunday, August 14th.
