Carol Jean Kepler Rice, 84, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on June 19, 2022, in Franklin. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, friend and Christian who longed for heaven and is at peace in the arms of her Lord and Savior. She leaves a legacy of serving, laughter, love and was a prayer warrior that covered her family, children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her. It can be said of Carol that “Her children rise up and call her blessed” (Proverbs 31: 28).

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO