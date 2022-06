MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Two lanes are closed on Interstate 495 Outer Loop because of a jackknifed tractor trailer early Thursday morning. Maryland State Police troopers responded to the Beltway Outer Loop at Seminary Road in Montgomery County around 2:10 a.m. Once on scene, troopers found a flat bed tractor trailer that had lost its load of aluminum rods. The spilled load and dirt from the collision spread across two lanes of the Outer Loop. As a result those lanes are closed. Two other lanes remain open Thursday morning, Maryland State Police said.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO