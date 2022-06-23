ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Depp Actor Already Moved On After Victory, But Battle Against Amber Heard Not Yet Over

Entertainment Times
 2 days ago

Johnny Depp has moved on after winning the defamation trial, but his battle with ex-wife Amber Heard has not come to an end as Heard recently made damaging moves again.

Johnny Depp and Amber HeardReuters

For years, Depp attempted to clear his name and prove his innocence against Amber Heard's accusations against him. This time, his defamation lawsuit led him to regain his life and career after the actress's 2018 The Washington Post op-ed took everything he had.

The jury ultimately awarded the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, as quoted by Deadline. The latter was reduced to $350,000 since it is the state's statutory cap or legal limit.

Judy Oram
1d ago

let her continue with her rants and go to jail. people I know that broke a restraining order went to jail. sound like she wanted the court and judges time . I've seen women abuse their man a couple actually got it big trouble.

Guest
1d ago

GET HER IN COURT AGAIN JOHNNY....WE ALL SUPPORT YOU! Let def take her kid for a few years.....

Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is grilled over photo showing red mark below his eye a day BEFORE he claims Amber Heard punched him on their honeymoon trip aboard Orient Express: Defamation trial enters its penultimate day

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp surprises fans with clean shaven look as he performs with Jeff Beck in first appearance since Amber Heard admitted she can't afford $8.3million in damages

It was a cleaner-cut Johnny Depp who whipped fans into a frenzy on Sunday as he took to the stage with Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland. The typically bearded actor, who recently won his defamation case against Amber Heard, was clean shaven during his first public appearance since his ex-wife admitted she can't afford the $8.3 million in damages awarded to him during a Dateline interview last week.
disneydining.com

Was Johnny Depp Actually Offered $301 Million to Return to ‘Pirates’ Franchise?

For six weeks, the world watched as Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard went head-to-head in a heated defamation trial. At the center of the case was a 2018 OpEd that Heard wrote for The Washington Post, where she claimed she suffered from domestic abuse during the years that she was married to Depp. During the trial, both Depp and Heard accused each other of abuse and, in the end, the jury believed Johnny Depp more than they did Amber Heard, awarding him more than $10 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million out of a requested $100 million.
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp's Legal Team Is Ready To Fight Back After Amber Heard's Dateline Interview

Johnny Depp's legal team is prepared to fight back after Amber Heard's bombshell Dateline interview, which aired on Friday night, June 17, on NBC."It's unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny's favor," a spokesperson for Depp told OK!. In the highly anticipated tell-all, Heard brought up several examples of evidence which were allegedly unfairly barred from being presented in her...
HollywoodLife

Lily-Rose Depp Smiles Brightly On Date Night With BF After Dad Johnny Depp’s Trial Win

Lily-Rose Depp, 23, gazed lovingly at her boyfriend Yassine Stein while the pair were on a date in West Hollywood on Wednesday, June 1. The pair were seen outside of The Sunset Tower, where they were having a romantic dinner together, and Lily-Rose, whose dad is Johnny Depp, looked like she was having a great time while she was having a chat with her beau as they held hands on the patio.
People

Amber Heard's Sister Breaks Silence After Johnny Depp Verdict: 'Cards Were Stacked Against Us'

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is breaking her silence after the jury sided mostly with Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against his ex-wife. Last Wednesday, the seven-person jury handed down their verdict which awarded Depp, 58, $10.35 million in damages, finding that Heard, 36, defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which she did not name him.
AOL Corp

Johnny Depp spotted with new, blond hair performing with Jeff Beck

With jury deliberations underway in the defamation trial involving Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor made a surprise trip to the U.K. over the weekend. Sporting a new, blond hairstyle under a black cap, Depp, 58, appeared onstage with British rock guitarist Jeff...
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
NBC News

How the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard jury got it wrong — twice

The jury got it wrong. It found that actor Amber Heard had defamed her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, in three separate statements, delivering a $15 million verdict Wednesday on a lawsuit he filed against her. But similarly, the $2 million award against Depp in Heard’s countersuit of defamation was wrong too, in my opinion.
New York Culture

What is Johnny Depp's Net Worth?

Ever since Johnny Depp's and Amber Heard's trial started and concluded, many viewers have been wondering what the actors' financial situations are. How much were the legal fees? How much are both of them worth? Those and many other questions and discussions rose online.
extratv

Johnny Depp Reunites with Ex Kate Moss Amid Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp and his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss reunited in London, just days after she testified in his defamation case against Amber Heard. The meetup took place at Royal Albert Hall, where Johnny was performing with rocker Jeff Beck. Kate attended the show, and the exes reportedly reunited backstage. Kate, 48,...
CELEBRITIES
