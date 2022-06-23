Johnny Depp Actor Already Moved On After Victory, But Battle Against Amber Heard Not Yet Over
Johnny Depp has moved on after winning the defamation trial, but his battle with ex-wife Amber Heard has not come to an end as Heard recently made damaging moves again.
For years, Depp attempted to clear his name and prove his innocence against Amber Heard's accusations against him. This time, his defamation lawsuit led him to regain his life and career after the actress's 2018 The Washington Post op-ed took everything he had.
The jury ultimately awarded the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, as quoted by Deadline. The latter was reduced to $350,000 since it is the state's statutory cap or legal limit.
