KC man sentenced in fatal shooting of woman riding an ATV in 2020

By KMBC 9 News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman riding an ATV in July 2020. A Jackson County judge sentenced Glenn Darren Rucker, 39, to 20 years on his conviction of...

