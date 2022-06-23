KC man sentenced in fatal shooting of woman riding an ATV in 2020
By KMBC 9 News Staff
KMBC.com
2 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman riding an ATV in July 2020. A Jackson County judge sentenced Glenn Darren Rucker, 39, to 20 years on his conviction of...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County, Kansas, judge has sentenced a man convicted of capital murder in the death of a woman and her unborn child to life in prison. Judge James Charles Droege sentenced Devonte Wash Friday to life behind bars without the possibility of parole. Last...
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday for robbing three banks within a period of about a month in Lee’s Summit, Kansas City, and Odessa. Hubert J. Holmes, 61, of Independence, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Holmes was sentenced as a career offender.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Members of KC Mothers in Charge hope someone will come forward with information about who killed a 20-year-old woman who was shot inside her home on Monday. KC Mothers in Charge volunteers are asking anyone who may have heard or seen anything when Kaitlyn Mahurin...
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A Smithville police officer who was helping some ducks cross the road ended up arresting a driver after noticing the “strong odor of marijuana” coming from a vehicle that had pulled up behind the patrol car. According to the police department, the officer was...
Ten Missouri residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well as for illegally possessing firearms. David M. Jones, also known as “Davo,” 29, Nathaniel Finney, also known as “Nate,” 33, Joshua T. Fluker, also known as “Jizzle,” 29, Reggie McDowell, also known as “Dime,” 25, and Isaac J. Wilson, also known as “Hothead” and “Meces,” 27, all of Kansas City, Mo., and Jason Lumpkin, also known as “Lump,” 34, Vincent T. Jackson, also known as “Squeak,” 31, Steffon Rainey, also known as “Cheese” and “Money,” 30, Shane Mitchell, also known as “Biggz,” 27, and Deonte E. Willams, also known as ‘Tae” and “Locc,” 29, whose addresses are unknown, were charged in a 26-count indictment returned under seal by a federal jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22. That indictment was unsealed and made public following the arrests of most of the defendants in a metro-wide law enforcement operation this morning.
