ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets’ resiliency is about to get tested again

By Mike Vaccaro
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

You wonder at what point the levee will break. The Mets have avoided calamity all year, even when the injured list looked like a triage unit, even when the starting rotation began to resemble a M A S*H unit. They have dodged catastrophe, always understanding that the best Band-Aid, the best salve, the best aspirin tablet, is winning.

It’s late June and the Mets have weathered every monsoon.

Can they still? Was this two-loss stop in Houston — first sweep of the year, fourth series loss, all of them to various Western Division teams — simply a product of running into a team that has known nothing but winning for eight years?

Or is there something else lurking? All teams hit skids, even good ones. The sainted ’86 Mets had two four-game losing streaks; the ’22 Mets still haven’t lost three straight. Still, they do keep ratcheting up the degree of difficulty.

Carlos Carrasco left Wednesday’s 5-3 loss in the third inning with back stiffness after getting pounded early. That makes four starting pitchers presently indisposed, though Max Scherzer may be days away from returning . Jeff McNeil sat out both games in Houston, and Eduardo Escobar hurt his leg late in Wednesday’s game. A nick here. A nick there. It usually adds up. It hasn’t just yet for the Mets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YnQos_0gJAwmf200
Carlos Carrasco exits the Mets loss against the Astros on Wednesday.
USA TODAY Sports

Will it now?

“We’ll take a day,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said, referring to the off-day Thursday that’ll precede a three-game series in Miami with the Marlins.

Not for the first time, the big lead the Mets crafted across the first two months of the schedule is really their best ally, even as the Braves have chipped away at it. It has allowed them to ward off the annoyances of injury, and the way they’ve played in building and maintaining that first-place cushion has done the rest.

But for how long can they sustain that?

This trip to Houston promised to be an intriguing matchup, a couple of first-place clubs who were both playing well and do many of the same things well: defense, solid hitting, resilient starting pitching. But the Astros clobbered the Mets on Tuesday , 8-2, and chased Carrasco with four first-inning runs and another in the third before Cookie retired for the day.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YlI1h_0gJAwmf200
Max Scherzer may return to Mets’ rotation for start on Sunday

The Mets did add some intrigue to the afternoon in the sixth, scratching for two runs and loading the bases, and for a minute it really did look like they were going to be able to use their most reliable antidote of the season to date: winning, which helps make all of the other ailments and worries tolerable.

But Escobar popped out, which stalled the rally, and Dom Smith — freshly restored from his Triple-A stint at Syracuse — struck out to kill it. Even the presence of one old rival — Hector Neris — and one old friend — Rafael Montero — out of the Houston bullpen couldn’t move the needle. And 35,415 Astros fans left Minute Maid Park delighted by all of that.

The Mets?

It doesn’t get any easier. Friday in Miami they’ll face Sandy Alcantara for the second time in six days, and all Alcantara has done is carve himself a spot among the front-runners for NL Cy Young. And it always seems like the Fish save their most sinister tricks for when the Mets visit what is now known as LoanDepot Park, which sits on the footprint of the old Orange Bowl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eCgYU_0gJAwmf200
Francisco Lindor sits on the bench during the Mets’ loss to the Astros on Wednesday.
Getty Images

So far, every time the season has hinted at knocking the Mets down, they’ve found their feet quickly. They’ve survived the bookend absences of Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. They survived the 11-day, 10-game gauntlet out west. They’ve done it by never getting too far ahead of themselves and refusing to succumb to panic, which is a reason to believe they might not pitch Scherzer Sunday, even though he’s likely to join them in Miami.

“Max knows that we want him to pitch the rest of the season for us,” Showalter said, hinting at a caution that would be entirely prudent. For Scherzer’s recovery, yes; but also to remind the Mets the levee is strong enough to withstand a little rain. And maybe even a thunderstorm or two.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Q 105.7

Boy Tries To Steal Second Base During New York Mets Game

Having worked in minor league baseball, one learns that in-between-innings promotions with little kids don't always go exactly how planned. In fact, even in the big leagues a six-year-old does what, well, a six-year-old does! Who knows what that is going to be? Tuesday night, as the Mets were taking on the Astros, the Houston promotional staff and players got a big surprise from six-year-old "Oliver," during a fan contest.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Buck Showalter
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Wild Ejection On Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martínez got ejected from Wednesday's game before it began. Prior to the first pitch, Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox representatives convened at home plate to exchange lineup cards. After shaking hands with the umpiring crew, Martínez promptly got tossed. It's unclear...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Western Division
Yardbarker

One player the Yankees need to move at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 9th inning comeback win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night, resulting in their 52nd win of the season. However, with the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Yankees have a few moves they can make to improve the roster. Right off the bat, outfielder Joey Gallo must be replaced. Even Aaron Hicks is turning things around, launching a clutch three-run blast to draw the Yankees and Astros even in the bottom of the 9th. This month, Hicks is hitting .300 with a 39% on-base rate, two homers, and 11 RBIs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to bizarre pregame ejection

Tuesday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago White Sox was a back-and-forth affair that saw the White Sox pull out the victory in the bottom of the 12th inning. The game featured some questionable calls, to say the least, from home plate umpire Doug Eddings. Eddings missed a season-high 29 ball-strike calls behind the plate on Tuesday night, with an overall correct call rate of 86.2 percent.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Yankees’ wild comeback win over Astros

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees squared off in The Bronx on Thursday for the first game of a four-game series between two of baseball’s best teams. The game did not disappoint. Houston took a 6-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning. But Ryan Pressly walked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Yardbarker

Dansby Swanson is quite literally the hottest player in baseball

The Braves are winners of 16 of their last 19 games, including a 14-game win streak. Coming off a season that ended with hoisting the Commissioner’s Trophy up, Atlanta started the year off sluggish. Almost every player had early-season struggles, then injuries hit — Eddie Rosario and Tyler Matzek being the most notable. However, the entire roster has turned it around, and nobody is a better example of that than Dansby Swanson.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Marlins look to keep home win streak going, host the Mets

New York Mets (45-26, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (32-36, fourth in the NL East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -138, Mets +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins, on a six-game home winning streak, host the New York Mets. Miami is 18-14 at...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter sent to Yankees' bench on Thursday evening

New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is not starting in Thursday's game against the Houston Astros. Carpenter will sit on the bench after Giancarlo Stanton was named Thursday's designated hitter, Joey Gallo was moved to right, and Aaron Hicks was chosen as New York's starting left fielder. Per Baseball Savant...
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy