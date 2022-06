The Toronto Blue Jays still can’t escape their frustrating three-game series against the Chicago White Sox from earlier this week. In the second game of that series, both clubs encountered an egregious strike zone from home plate umpire Doug Eddings, who struggled mightily on Tuesday. More often than not, most of those missed calls were against Blue Jays hitters, which caused tensions to boil over, with pitching coach Pete Walker ultimately being ejected.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO