Louisville, KY

Kentucky man charged after 2 dogs left inside locked car die

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky man is accused of leaving two cars inside a hot car in Louisville, leading to the deaths of both animals, authorities said Wednesday.

Kyle Jay Cobb, 21, of Louisville, was arrested and charged with at least one count of second-degree animal cruelty, WLKY-TV reported.

According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called to the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood at about 11 a.m. EDT Wednesday, WDRB-TV reported. Ellis said officers met with a citizen who was concerned about two dogs left alone inside a nearby vehicle, according to the television station.

Officers broke a back window of the vehicle to reach the dogs, WLKY reported. Officers said one of the animals was dead and the other appeared to be in distress, according to the television station.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature in Louisville when police discovered the dogs was reported at 93 degrees, WAVE-TV reported.

Representatives of Louisville Metro Animal Services were called and took the second dog to be examined, WDRB reported. Spokesperson Teeya Barnes said the second dog died while en route to the agency’s facility, according to the television station.

As officers were breaking into the vehicle to tend to the dogs, Cobb arrived on the scene, police said. Cobb said he had been in the area since 3:30 a.m. EDT, WDRB reported. After some questioning, authorities arrested Cobb, according to WLKY.

Cobb is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections, according to online booking records. He could face an additional charge due to the second dog’s death, WLKY reported.

“When it comes to leaving pets in the vehicle, just don’t do it,” Barnes told WDRB. “We’re just urging people -- don’t ignore a pet you see in a parked vehicle, even if the windows are down. Call 911.”

WHAS11

LMPD investigating deadly shooting near Bullitt County line

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in south Jefferson County. LMPD said they received the call around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday of a dead person at the 11000 block of Nez Perce Way, near the Bullitt County line. When officers arrived, they said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies victim in south Jefferson County fatal shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting in south Jefferson County on Wednesday. According to the coroner's office, 46-year-old Purnell Maddox of Louisville died from gunshot wounds. Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley said Thursday that Maddox was found dead...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
953wiki.com

Madison Man Arrested for Substantial Amount of Drugs

June 22, 2022, Madison Police arrested William Preston Thomas 73, Madison, Indiana, for level 3 felony possession of methamphetamine, level 5 felony for operating a motor vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, and a class B misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. Thomas was stopped by Officer Graham Heffelfinger, who had prior knowledge of Thomas' driving status, near the intersection of Main and Mulberry Streets. The subsequent search of Thomas' person found him to be in possession of approximately 56.8 grams of methamphetamine. This substantial amount enhances Thomas' possession charge to the Level 3 felony status.
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

Man arrested for stealing ambulance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is now facing charges after an ambulance belonging to the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department was stolen from a hospital. According to Louisville Metro police, the ambulance was taken from Jewish Hospital and was later spotted in the area of Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace, but it fled when officers tried to stop it.
LOUISVILLE, KY
