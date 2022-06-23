Kentucky man charged after 2 dogs left inside locked car die

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky man is accused of leaving two cars inside a hot car in Louisville, leading to the deaths of both animals, authorities said Wednesday.

Kyle Jay Cobb, 21, of Louisville, was arrested and charged with at least one count of second-degree animal cruelty, WLKY-TV reported.

According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called to the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood at about 11 a.m. EDT Wednesday, WDRB-TV reported. Ellis said officers met with a citizen who was concerned about two dogs left alone inside a nearby vehicle, according to the television station.

Officers broke a back window of the vehicle to reach the dogs, WLKY reported. Officers said one of the animals was dead and the other appeared to be in distress, according to the television station.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature in Louisville when police discovered the dogs was reported at 93 degrees, WAVE-TV reported.

Representatives of Louisville Metro Animal Services were called and took the second dog to be examined, WDRB reported. Spokesperson Teeya Barnes said the second dog died while en route to the agency’s facility, according to the television station.

As officers were breaking into the vehicle to tend to the dogs, Cobb arrived on the scene, police said. Cobb said he had been in the area since 3:30 a.m. EDT, WDRB reported. After some questioning, authorities arrested Cobb, according to WLKY.

Cobb is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections, according to online booking records. He could face an additional charge due to the second dog’s death, WLKY reported.

“When it comes to leaving pets in the vehicle, just don’t do it,” Barnes told WDRB. “We’re just urging people -- don’t ignore a pet you see in a parked vehicle, even if the windows are down. Call 911.”

©2022 Cox Media Group