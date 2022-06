Spanning 268,596 square miles, Texas is the second-largest state in the US after Alaska. Therefore, it’s not surprising that it has rich and diverse ecosystems. Three of its borders are formed by rivers. The vast network of rivers helps to create many regions of swamps and wetlands. These freshwater habitats are a prime area for alligators and there are between 400,000 and 500,000 of the powerful reptiles in the state. Alligators thrive in these areas and some can reach incredible lengths. But just how big can they get? Join us as we discover the biggest alligator ever found in Texas!

TEXAS STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO