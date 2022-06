Sam Dick pictured in front of Herrington Lake in Garrard County, KySam Dick. There is a new addition to the WEKU news team - a veteran Kentucky journalist who for decades has been a trusted friend thousands have welcomed into their homes each night, reporting on countless events in the lives and times of Kentuckians. Sam Dick is the focus of today’s interview with WEKU’s Tom Martin.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO