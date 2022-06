Activists working to prevent the development of mansions on a tract of green space along the Harpeth River in Williamson County have received a boost in their efforts. The Williamson County Heritage Foundation placed Vaughn Road on its annual Sites to Save list in May, identifying it as part of the Old Natchez Trace, a historic highway used by Native Americans since precolonial times and later traversed by white settlers in the 1800s. Vaughn Road cuts right through the proposed development.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO