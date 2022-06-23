ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen: Recapping the U.S. Open With Comments from Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris

By Bob Bubka and Jay Randolph Jr.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fN1Lr_0gJAurtr00

Hosts Bob and Jay break down the 122nd U.S. Open, one for the ages that will be remembered for Matt Fitzpatrick's grit in winning his first major.

The 122nd U.S. Open Championship was certainly "one for the ages." Both Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris (T2) share their post-round thoughts with The Grill Room as Bob and Jay recap the Championship and Fitzpatrick's first major championship.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here .

Did The Simpsons predict Matt Fitzpatrick’s major US Open moment?

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick has been on something of a high ever since lifting the trophy last Sunday. With his social media full of photos of him holding the trophy, eating meals with the trophy and probably sleeping with the trophy, he certainly wasn’t fibbing when he said that, “Words really can’t describe the feeling of winning a major, it’s 1000x better than I ever thought it would be.”
'I let out a loud roar': Caddie Billy Foster admits he got carried away after Matt Fitzpatrick's monster putt at 2022 U.S. Open

“Conversations with Champions, presented by Sentry” is a weekly series from Golfweek in collaboration with The Caddie Network, where we take you behind the scenes for a chat with the winning caddie from the most recent PGA Tour event. This week: Billy Foster, caddie for Matt Fitzpatrick at the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
Golf fans react to, identify with Rory McIlroy after quadruple bogey

For most of his round at the Travelers Championship on Friday, Rory McIlroy was on cruise control. He birdied the par-three 11th hole to move to 13-under for the tournament, alone atop the leaderboard. Then came the 12th hole. McIlroy hit a fairway wood off of the tee on the...
Jim Furyk completing daunting double at US Senior Open

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Teeing it up in one U.S. Open is challenging. Competing in two Opens on consecutive weeks is twice as troublesome. Jim Furyk will complete the daunting USGA double this week. The 2003 U.S. Open winner will follow an abbreviated appearance at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, with defense of his title at the 42nd U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club’s Old Course.
