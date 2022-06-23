Listen: Recapping the U.S. Open With Comments from Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris

Hosts Bob and Jay break down the 122nd U.S. Open, one for the ages that will be remembered for Matt Fitzpatrick's grit in winning his first major.

The 122nd U.S. Open Championship was certainly "one for the ages." Both Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris (T2) share their post-round thoughts with The Grill Room as Bob and Jay recap the Championship and Fitzpatrick's first major championship.

