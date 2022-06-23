ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

LaGrange police searching for suspects in $20,000 ‘jewelry heist’

By Jatavia O'Neal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating a jewelry store robbery that happened on Saturday. The incident occurred at The...

infidel
2d ago

Good luck with this. Maybe I'm just a little different, but if I owned a store selling valuable merchandise I would invest in security cameras that record in HD.

