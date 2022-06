SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have responded to the Supreme Court decision on Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade. Their statement began by reasserting a belief in the sanctity of human life. It also listed possible exceptions for members who may seek an abortion, which include pregnancy that results from rape or incest, the life of the mother is in serious jeopardy, or if the fetus has severe defects that won’t allow the baby to survive beyond birth.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 16 HOURS AGO