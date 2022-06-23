Tail found 700+ ft from copter that crashed in lava field

Six members of an inmate firefighting crew were burned Tuesday off the 5 Freeway in the Castaic area.A flash fire occurred in the back of an inmate camp crew vehicle at about 11 a.m. at Golden State and Templin highways. Five of the firefighters suffered minor burns, but a sixth was initially reported to be in critical condition.The firefighters were members of a Los Angeles County Fire Department inmate crew. Most of the firefighters were airlifted to hospitals. They all suffered mild to moderate burns and are currently in stable conditions, according to the LA County Fire Department.Authorities say the incident is under investigation.

CASTAIC, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO