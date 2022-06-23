ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Tail found 700+ ft from copter that crashed in lava field

By Nicole Napuunoa
 5 days ago

A helicopter that crashed in a lava field on June 8 was separated by more than 700 feet from its tail boom, according to a preliminary report by investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board.

