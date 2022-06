(Washington) -- Reaction is mixed from KMAland congressional representatives toward the U.S. Senate's passage of a measure designed to increase gun safety in the country. By a 65-to-33 vote Thursday evening, the Senate approved a bipartisan bill that would incentivize states to pass red flag laws and expand background checks for 18- to 21-year-olds. It also provides for expansion of an existing law that prevents people convicted of domestic abuse from owning a gun--closing the so-called "boyfriend loophole"--and provides funding for school improvement programs intended to increase attendance and engagement in schools and community learning centers.

IOWA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO