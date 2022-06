Gilroy has made strides to plan and promote housing opportunities for our workforce that are typically more affordable. This is needed more now than ever before. The State recently released new income guidelines: a Santa Clara County household of one whose income is $92,250 is considered low income and eligible for “affordable” housing. The same is true for a household of four who earns $131,750. This is many of us. We’ve reached a boiling point where we need to take advantage of the many tools before us.

GILROY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO