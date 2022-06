UAB coach Bill Clark, who rebuilt the program from scratch after it was briefly shut down, is retiring because of chronic back problems. Clark, 53, will step down Aug. 1 and offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent will serve as interim coach, with defensive coordinator David Reeves serving as assistant head coach. In a Twitter post Friday, Clark wrote that he needs spinal fusion surgery because of "long-standing back issues that grew more and more debilitating in the last year." Clark already has undergone a back surgery and extensive physical therapy, and, after consulting with several experts, concluded he had "exhausted" all of his options.

FOOTBALL ・ 19 HOURS AGO