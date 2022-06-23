East Flatbush man accused of abducting, sexually assaulting 13-year-old

ON THIS DAY IN 1943, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “WASHINGTON (U.P.) — Coal Administrator Harold L. Ickes said today that the three coal strikes in the past two months had aggravated the fuel shortage and may make it necessary to ration coal. Meanwhile, thousands of miners, refusing to obey the order of their union and its president, John L. Lewis, failed to report to the mines today. Ickes told a press conference that the mine stoppages had left the country lagging behind its coal production goal. Asked about the prospect of coal rationing next winter, he said: ‘We are discussing it. A situation might develop quite rapidly in which we might have to face that question.’ OPA officials previously had revealed that they were working on plans for rationing coal when and if Ickes found it was necessary. Ickes said the sudden demand for coal to reinforce depleted stock piles might overload transportation facilities and aggravate the problem in that way. He said the northwest might ‘be hit first’ by any shortage. Asked about other sections, he said, ‘It depends on their stock piles. No part of the country is situated too well.’”

