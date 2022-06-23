ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

East Flatbush man accused of abducting, sexually assaulting 13-year-old

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn East Flatbush man has been arraigned on an indictment in which he is charged with predatory sexual assault, criminal sexual act, kidnapping, luring a child, sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment and other charges in connection with abducting and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy. District Attorney Eric Gonzalez identified the...

brooklyneagle.com

Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn mourns Herb Ryan, civic leader, attorney, military officer

The Southwest Brooklyn civic and legal communities are mourning Herb Ryan — an attorney, Korean War veteran, former New York City first deputy clerk and major general in the New York State Guard — who died on Friday, June 17 at age 90. Ryan was appointed first deputy...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

19th Century Brooklyn Women’s Exchange to return to its Montague Street roots

The Brooklyn Women’s Exchange, which sells handmade craft items on consignment, has signed a lease for the downstairs storefront at 137 Montague St. The not-for-profit is currently located at 55 Pierrepont St., in a building owned by Catholic Charities, which wants the space for its own purposes. The 168-year-old...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

MTA commits to making 95% of subway stations disabled-accessible

“We could have installed elevators for the disabled in 10 or 12 subway stations with what we spent on those color `light shows’ on the Kosciusko Bridge,” said a longtime MTA employee, criticizing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Apparently, many people agree with these sentiments, as Gov. Kathy Hochul...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

No. of available apartments in Brooklyn increases — slowly

After 18 months of decline, the number of available rental apartments is finally increasing, according to a new market report by StreetEasy. However, in Brooklyn, rental units are opening up at a much slower pace than in Manhattan. Citywide, there were 28,325 rentals listed on StreetEasy, a well-known real estate...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Women’s Exchange announces relocation to Montague Street

Brooklyn Women’s Exchange (BWE) has signed a lease for the store-front space at 137 Montague St. After an extensive search, BWE was connected to the Calfa brothers, owners of Lassen and Hennigs and the space at 137 Montague, by Erika Belsey Worth of the BHA. While discussing possible retailers for the space with Erika, Tom said “What I really want is the Brooklyn Women’s Exchange.” The extensive renovations of the space should be complete by early September 2022 for the Opening Celebration of this new location of BWE. BWE President Ann Aurigemma says, “The Brooklyn Women’s Exchange has occupied two other spaces on Montague Street in our 168 year history and we are very excited to be back! We hope our new location will provide greater visibility for our hand crafted products and an enhanced connection with our community.” Kate Chura, executive director, Montague Street Business Improvement District said “We’re excited to welcome Brooklyn Women’s Exchange, the oldest remaining Women’s Exchange in the country, back to Montague Street, Brooklyn’s first business corridor. We look forward to their grand opening this Fall, and to the unique crafts and gifts they’ll offer Montague Street shoppers.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Mixing Where New Yorkers Live and Work Just Might Gain Traction

This article was originally published on Jun 22 6:19pm EDT by THE CITY. Last year, Randy Peers moved the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce from the 27th floor of an office tower in Downtown Brooklyn, where it had been located for 100 years, to the sprawling Industry City complex on the Sunset Park waterfront.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn slams Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade

Prominent Brooklynites, in general, have angrily panned Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which legalized abortion — a ruling that is expected to lead to abortion bans in half the states. Both supporters and opponents of legalized abortion predicted that the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn BIDS now get Citibins in neighborhoods

CITIBIN, a company created by New York entrepreneur Liz Picarazzi in 2012, is working with the New York Clean Curbs initiative to keep commercial trash off sidewalks. CITIBIN is a new form of trash enclosure that provides a durable alternative to the typical stacks of garbage bags that New Yorkers are used to seeing block sidewalks and curbs. The Clean Curbs initiative, through the New York City Department of Sanitation, allows for Business Improvement Districts to have CITIBIN sealed, on-street containers for trash and recycling storage.
BROOKLYN, NY
#Sex Abuse#Sexual Assault#East Flatbush#Violent Crime#Brooklyn Supreme Court#Winthrop Street
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn historian to revive Brooklyn Dodger memories

Brooklyn Borough Historian Ron Schweiger, a former president of the Brooklyn College Alumni Association and a past president of the Society of Old Brooklynites, will be the keynote speaker as the society commemorates its 142nd anniversary on Sunday at the Bay Ridge Manor — and the topic will be the Brooklyn Dodgers.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Luna Park set to celebrate Cyclone’s 95th birthday

It’s going to be a historic and happy birthday for the world-famous Coney Island Cyclone. The historic rollercoaster, located within Luna Park, is turning 95, and the amusement park is doing all it can to make sure the celebration is a special one. On Sunday, which is the coaster’s...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Cadman Park Conservancy celebrates Juneteenth

The sun shined brightly as Cadman Park Conservancy hosted its Juneteenth celebration on Sunday. The event featured poetry readings by Jacqueline Johnson, Deirdre Van Walters and Cassandra Cato-Louis. Johnson and Van Walters recited original poetry. Cato-Louis recited a portion of Frederick Douglass’ riveting 1852 speech, “What, to the Slave, is the Fourth of July?”
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

June 24: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1943, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “WASHINGTON (U.P.) — Coal Administrator Harold L. Ickes said today that the three coal strikes in the past two months had aggravated the fuel shortage and may make it necessary to ration coal. Meanwhile, thousands of miners, refusing to obey the order of their union and its president, John L. Lewis, failed to report to the mines today. Ickes told a press conference that the mine stoppages had left the country lagging behind its coal production goal. Asked about the prospect of coal rationing next winter, he said: ‘We are discussing it. A situation might develop quite rapidly in which we might have to face that question.’ OPA officials previously had revealed that they were working on plans for rationing coal when and if Ickes found it was necessary. Ickes said the sudden demand for coal to reinforce depleted stock piles might overload transportation facilities and aggravate the problem in that way. He said the northwest might ‘be hit first’ by any shortage. Asked about other sections, he said, ‘It depends on their stock piles. No part of the country is situated too well.’”
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

SFC assistant Bentick leaving Remsen Street

A fixture on Remsen Street for the past 15 years, St. Francis Brooklyn associate head men’s basketball coach Clive Bentick is moving on to Monmouth University. “Fifteen years ago, I walked through the door on Remsen Street as an assistant coach and I was welcomed with open arms,” said Bentick, who will be an assistant on head coach King Rice’s staff in New Jersey.
BROOKLYN, NY

