ELKHORN, Neb. — Luke Dowdy tossed a complete game shutout and the Helena Senators beat the Millard Sox 5-0 Friday morning. Dowdy struck out eight, allowed just two hits, and poured in over 73 percent of his pitches for strikes. Making his fourth start of the season, the right-hander did not give up a hit until the third inning and retired Millard 1-2-3 in each of the first two innings.

HELENA, MT ・ 9 HOURS AGO