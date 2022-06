REP. MALONEY PRAISES PASSAGE OF BIPARTISAN GUN LAW: While elected and community leaders were addressing Friday’s SCOTUS decision on abortion rights, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-12) praised the passage the previous day in both the Senate and House of Representatives of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. “For the first time in decades, Congress finally found common ground to help stem the tide of gun violence. After we heard pleas from victims and family members begging Congress for action, this bipartisan package takes critical steps to make sure dangerous weapons do not fall into the wrong hands by bolstering background checks, closing the boyfriend loophole, and increasing resources for mental health services.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO