4 arrested in connection with Brighton Beach drug-related murder
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
2 days ago
A federal grand jury sitting in Brooklyn on June 15 returned a 14-count superseding indictment charging Marcus Ricketts, also known as “Blaise,” and Mark Goulbourne, also known as “Short Man,” with causing death through the use of firearms in connection with a Dec. 3, 2021 murder in Brighton...
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Alleged members of an armed robbery crew have been indicted in connection to a $500,000 marijuana theft that ended with a man fatally shot, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. “As alleged, the defendants’ robbery and drug trafficking activity exploded into violence with three persons shot, one of them fatally, demonstrating the lethal combination […]
The Southwest Brooklyn civic and legal communities are mourning Herb Ryan — an attorney, Korean War veteran, former New York City first deputy clerk and major general in the New York State Guard — who died on Friday, June 17 at age 90. Ryan was appointed first deputy...
Prominent Brooklynites, in general, have angrily panned Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which legalized abortion — a ruling that is expected to lead to abortion bans in half the states. Both supporters and opponents of legalized abortion predicted that the...
The Brooklyn Women’s Exchange, which sells handmade craft items on consignment, has signed a lease for the downstairs storefront at 137 Montague St. The not-for-profit is currently located at 55 Pierrepont St., in a building owned by Catholic Charities, which wants the space for its own purposes. The 168-year-old...
CITIBIN, a company created by New York entrepreneur Liz Picarazzi in 2012, is working with the New York Clean Curbs initiative to keep commercial trash off sidewalks. CITIBIN is a new form of trash enclosure that provides a durable alternative to the typical stacks of garbage bags that New Yorkers are used to seeing block sidewalks and curbs. The Clean Curbs initiative, through the New York City Department of Sanitation, allows for Business Improvement Districts to have CITIBIN sealed, on-street containers for trash and recycling storage.
“We could have installed elevators for the disabled in 10 or 12 subway stations with what we spent on those color `light shows’ on the Kosciusko Bridge,” said a longtime MTA employee, criticizing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Apparently, many people agree with these sentiments, as Gov. Kathy Hochul...
After 18 months of decline, the number of available rental apartments is finally increasing, according to a new market report by StreetEasy. However, in Brooklyn, rental units are opening up at a much slower pace than in Manhattan. Citywide, there were 28,325 rentals listed on StreetEasy, a well-known real estate...
On Wednesday, June 22, District Leader Dionne Brown-Jordan (D-Brooklyn, 46th AD) announced the endorsement of former Congressman Max Rose for her candidacy for Assembly District 46. “I’ve known Dionne as a longtime community activist who went above and beyond during the COVID pandemic to provide support and assistance to the...
ON THIS DAY IN 1943, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “WASHINGTON (U.P.) — Coal Administrator Harold L. Ickes said today that the three coal strikes in the past two months had aggravated the fuel shortage and may make it necessary to ration coal. Meanwhile, thousands of miners, refusing to obey the order of their union and its president, John L. Lewis, failed to report to the mines today. Ickes told a press conference that the mine stoppages had left the country lagging behind its coal production goal. Asked about the prospect of coal rationing next winter, he said: ‘We are discussing it. A situation might develop quite rapidly in which we might have to face that question.’ OPA officials previously had revealed that they were working on plans for rationing coal when and if Ickes found it was necessary. Ickes said the sudden demand for coal to reinforce depleted stock piles might overload transportation facilities and aggravate the problem in that way. He said the northwest might ‘be hit first’ by any shortage. Asked about other sections, he said, ‘It depends on their stock piles. No part of the country is situated too well.’”
The sun shined brightly as Cadman Park Conservancy hosted its Juneteenth celebration on Sunday. The event featured poetry readings by Jacqueline Johnson, Deirdre Van Walters and Cassandra Cato-Louis. Johnson and Van Walters recited original poetry. Cato-Louis recited a portion of Frederick Douglass’ riveting 1852 speech, “What, to the Slave, is the Fourth of July?”
It’s going to be a historic and happy birthday for the world-famous Coney Island Cyclone. The historic rollercoaster, located within Luna Park, is turning 95, and the amusement park is doing all it can to make sure the celebration is a special one. On Sunday, which is the coaster’s...
Brooklyn Borough Historian Ron Schweiger, a former president of the Brooklyn College Alumni Association and a past president of the Society of Old Brooklynites, will be the keynote speaker as the society commemorates its 142nd anniversary on Sunday at the Bay Ridge Manor — and the topic will be the Brooklyn Dodgers.
