This week's episode of The Flash delivered some wild turns for The CW series. Not only did we finally get the answer to what is really behind Iris' time sickness, but it came with not one, but two horrifying developments: Iris died in Barry's arms thanks to the machinations of Negative Still Force Deon and then, Reverse Flash resurrected, literally emerging from the body of the "good" Eobard Thawne, now faster than ever. It's a dire situation for everyone involved, but it Team Flash isn't going down without a fight. The CW has released a preview for "Negative, Part Two", next week's Season 8 finale of The Flash, and you can check it out for yourself below.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO